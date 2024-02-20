Tuesday, February 20, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Statistics | The number of unemployed rose by 20,000 in January

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 20, 2024
in World Europe
0
Statistics | The number of unemployed rose by 20,000 in January

A total of 231,000 were unemployed.

The employed the amount remained almost unchanged in January compared to January last year, says Statistics Finland. However, there were 20,000 more unemployed. There were 231,000 unemployed in total, of which 127,000 were men and 103,000 were women.

The trend figure for the employment rate in the age group 20–64 was 77.7 percent. The trend figure for unemployment was 7.7 percent in the age group 15–74. Random and seasonal fluctuations have been removed from the trend figures in order to give a better picture of the development of employment.

#Statistics #number #unemployed #rose #January

See also  Tennis | Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz meet in the Wimbledon final
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Maduro announced that Venezuela will join BRICS soon

Maduro announced that Venezuela will join BRICS soon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result