Statistics | The number of unemployed rose by 20,000 in January

A total of 231,000 were unemployed.

The employed the amount remained almost unchanged in January compared to January last year, says Statistics Finland. However, there were 20,000 more unemployed. There were 231,000 unemployed in total, of which 127,000 were men and 103,000 were women.

The trend figure for the employment rate in the age group 20–64 was 77.7 percent. The trend figure for unemployment was 7.7 percent in the age group 15–74. Random and seasonal fluctuations have been removed from the trend figures in order to give a better picture of the development of employment.