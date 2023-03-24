Sunday, March 26, 2023
Statistics | The number of Finns at risk of poverty or marginalization increased by 120,000 in 2021

March 24, 2023
According to Statistics Finland, almost 900,000 Finns were at risk of poverty or marginalization in 2021.

According to Statistics Finland, almost 900,000 Finns were at risk of poverty or marginalization in 2021.

Nearly 900,000 Finns were at risk of poverty or marginalization in 2021, Statistics Finland says. The number increased by almost 120,000 people compared to the previous year.

According to Statistics Finland, a person is at risk of poverty or marginalization if his household has a low income, is underemployed, or has serious material and social deprivation in the household.

The number of people at risk of poverty or marginalization increased in 2021, especially due to the increase in relatively low incomes. The number of people with low incomes increased by about one hundred thousand people.

There were about 700,000 low-income earners, or almost 13 percent of the household population.

