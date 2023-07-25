Statistics | The number of employed people grew the most in industry, public administration and national defense

There were an average of 2.68 million employed people.

Employed was 20,000 more in April–June this year than at the same time last year, says Statistics Finland’s labor force survey. There were an average of 2.68 million employed people.

The number of employed people grew the most in the industries of industry, public administration and national defense.

The number of working hours worked by the employed decreased by 0.7 percent from last year.

There were an average of 232,000 unemployed in the second quarter of the year, which is 26,000 more than in April–June last year.