Statistics | The number of employed and unemployed increased – the calculator shows what kind of daily allowance you would get with your salary

According to the Ministry of Labor and the Economy, there were more than 10,000 more unemployed jobseekers in August than a year earlier.

Employed There were 45,000 more people between the ages of 15 and 74 in August than a year earlier, according to statistics published by Statistics Finland on Tuesday. On the other hand, there were 5,000 more unemployed than a year ago.

According to Statistics Finland, the trend figure for the employment rate of people aged 20–64 was 77.8 percent in August. Meanwhile, the trend figure for the unemployment rate among 15–74-year-olds was 7.2 percent.

In August, there were just over 2.6 million employed and 192,000 unemployed. There were 4,000 fewer employed men and 49,000 more employed women than a year earlier.

Men’s unemployment increased slightly in August, but women’s unemployment was almost at the same level as a year ago in August.

There were 110,000 unemployed men and 82,000 unemployed women.

Job- and according to the employment statistics of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (TEM), the number of unemployed job seekers increased by 10,400 people from August last year. There were a total of 249,500 unemployed jobseekers at the end of August.

Although the number of unemployed jobseekers increased from a year ago, the number of jobseekers at the end of August was a good 29,000 lower than in July.

According to TEM, there were a total of 114,400 open jobs in August, which is 61,100 less than a year ago.

At the end of August, 19,700 people were laid off in Finland, which is 4,900 more than a year earlier. A total of 14,700 people were laid off full-time, which is 5,100 more than in August of the previous year. From July, the number of full-time layoffs decreased by 3,700.

The statistics of the Ministry of Labor and Economy are based on the customer register of te offices and municipal trials. Statistics Finland’s information, on the other hand, is based on a sample survey.

In TEM statistics, the definition of unemployment is that a person does not have an employment relationship and is not employed in business activities. TEM also counts those on full-time layoff as unemployed, but not full-time students.