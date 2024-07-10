Statistics | Teollisuuden Alho continues – the value of new orders fell by almost 10 percent in May

Statistics|The metal industry was particularly affected by the loss of orders in May. Forest industry production increased compared to April.

Industry the value of new orders in May was more than nine percent lower than a year earlier, says Statistics Finland.

New orders decreased the most in the metal industry, where the value of new orders was more than 12 percent lower than at the same time last year. In the chemical industry, the value of orders was 7.4 percent lower than a year ago.

The number of orders has been declining even more widely. During January–May, orders decreased by about nine percent from a year ago.

In the paper and paper and cardboard products manufacturing industry, new orders increased slightly. They rose by 0.3 percent from a year ago.

Industrial production increased in May compared to April by more than one percent. Statistics Finland the figure is seasonally adjusted, i.e. the effect of seasonality has been removed from it.

Industrial production grew the most in the forest industry, where production was more than six percent higher than in April. The productions of the metal industry and the food industry grew by a couple of percent.

In mining and quarrying, production fell by almost eight percent, and the chemical industry dropped by five percent compared to April.

The working day-adjusted production of industry decreased by more than five percent. The working day-corrected reading takes into account the variation in the number of working days.