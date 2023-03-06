Yesterday, Max Verstappen crushed the entire field during the Bahrain 2023 GP. “Every time I wanted to turn it on a bit, GP – my engineer – got angry, so that says enough about today of course,” Verstappen said after the race to via play. The data of the reigning world champion shows that he has not given everything.

The FIA ​​shares the fastest speeds the drivers have driven in qualifying and the race. The speed is measured at the end of the straight, just before braking for the first corner. Verstappen reaches a maximum speed of 323.2 km/h in qualifying. This makes it sixth in terms of top speed. Sainz drives the fastest with 326.6 km/h.

Top speed of Verstappen during the race

During the race, Verstappen does not exceed 303.7 km/h in the FIA ​​statistics. This makes him the slowest of all drivers. The difference with the highest speed at the measuring point is 30 km/h. That is the speed of Hamilton, who reaches 333.4 km / h during the race. Nevertheless, the Dutchman manages to finish almost 51 seconds ahead of Hamilton.

Incidentally, Verstappen really gives full throttle on the straights, but during the race he goes off the gas earlier than in qualifying. So at the measuring point he is already driving slower. In qualifying, Verstappen only brakes at the 100-meter board. During the race, he releases the gas at 150 meters before the corner and lets the car roll a bit.

Why is Verstappen so much slower and yet faster?

But if Verstappen brakes so early before a corner and therefore slows down, why does he still win? First of all, Verstappen drives the entire Bahrain GP without having to make a single overtake for a position. Here and there he meets some stragglers who step aside for him.

Hamilton battles with Alonso and Sainz, among others, for fourth and fifth place. Catching up takes a lot of time. As a result, the competition is less likely to get close to Verstappen, so that he can take it easy. So he can easily afford to slow down on the brakes. In addition, Verstappen drives a large part of the race on the soft tire, while the competition drives on hard rubber.

There is another reason that Verstappen is clocking better times than Hamilton, namely the Red Bull’s versatile package against the goal-oriented Mercedes. Verstappen’s car is strong in the fast and slow corners. Verstappen gains a lot of time in the corners, making a high top less necessary. Hamilton’s car has to rely on the straights and goes less fast through corners.

Is Verstappen also as dominant during the next race?

Next GP is a different story, Verstappen thinks: ‘Saudi Arabia is a completely different circuit. You have a lot more straights, fast corners and a lot less [banden]degradation. And I think mainly here we were good with the relegation. So I expect when you talk about speed in the race everyone is a lot closer in Jeddah.’ That GP is on March 26.