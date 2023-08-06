The Arab soccer league has been growing by leaps and bounds due to the amount of money that the sheikhs have decided to spend to get renowned signings.
Among the stars that have reached this competition are men like Sadio Mané, N’Golo Kante and of course, scorers of the stature of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Here we present the internationally renowned footballers who have signed with an Arab squad, their numbers and more details.
The Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the pioneers in dabbling in Arab soccer with Al-Nassr, where he is undoubtedly the figure and the leader of the team.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Matches
|
goals
|
assists
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Al Nassr
|
22
|
16
|
2
One of the most recent signings was that of the Portuguese Jotwho left the ranks of Celtic to try his luck with Al-Ittihad where he is the undisputed starter.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Matches
|
goals
|
assists
|
Jot
|
Al-Ittihad
|
4
|
0
|
0
The former Bayern Munich footballer, Sadio Manéwill be Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate at Al-Nassr, a team that paid 28 million euros to the German club for the Senegalese.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Games
|
goals
|
assists
|
Sadio Mane
|
Al Nassr
|
1
|
0
|
0
Another of the reinforcements ‘bomb’ for this year is that of the Brazilian Fabinhowho left Liverpool to join the Al-Ittihad squad.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Games
|
goals
|
assists
|
Fabinho
|
Al Ittihad
|
0
|
0
|
0
the algerian Riyad Mahrez He will continue his professional career in the ranks of Al-Ahli, a team that had no problem paying around 38 million euros for his transfer.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Games
|
goals
|
assists
|
Riyad Mahrez
|
Al Ahli
|
0
|
0
|
0
The Brazilian and right winger Malcolmwill be defending the cause of the Al-Hilal team, The player arrives as one of the most expensive signings in Arabia and became one of the top scorers in Russian football.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Games
|
goals
|
assists
|
Malcolm
|
al hilal
|
1
|
1
|
0
The striker Karim Benzema is one of the most important luxury signings in the Arabian league, where Al-Ittihad took over his services.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Games
|
goals
|
assists
|
Karim Benzema
|
Al Ittihad
|
4
|
3
|
1
One of the most recent signings in Arab football is that of the midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serb left the ranks of Lazio to now defend the cause of Al-Hilal, a club that paid 40 million euros for his letter.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Games
|
goals
|
assists
|
Milinkovic-Savic
|
al hilal
|
3
|
2
|
0
In the Al-Hilal team, the high-ranking sheikhs did not hesitate to hire an iron defender who was a wall in the lower part, and in Kalidou Koulibaly They found the chosen one.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Games
|
goals
|
assists
|
Kalidou Koulibaly
|
al hilal
|
4
|
0
|
0
Another Brazilian on the list, now it’s the turn of Roberto Firmino. The Liverpool striker said goodbye to his teammates to sign a contract with Al-Ahli, in a transaction worth 60 million euros.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Games
|
goals
|
assists
|
Roberto Firminho
|
Al Ahli
|
0
|
0
|
0
Football player Marcelo Brozóvic He will be Cristiano Ronaldo’s new teammate at Al-Nassr, a team that paid Inter around 75 million euros for the signing.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Games
|
goals
|
assists
|
Marcelo Brozóvic
|
Al Nassr
|
2
|
0
|
0
The goalkeeper Edward Mendy He wants to write his own story with Al-Ahli, where he wants to make a difference under the three sticks.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Games
|
Goals against
|
matches unbeaten
|
Edward Mendy
|
Al Ahli
|
0
|
0
|
0
what to say about french N’Golo Kante? Without a doubt, one of the best midfielders of the moment. The player is an all-rounder and now champions the cause of Al-Hilal.
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Games
|
goals
|
assists
|
N’Golo Kante
|
al hilal
|
2
|
0
|
0
More Arab football news:
#Statistics #footballers #leading #Saudi #league #goals #assists #games
Leave a Reply