More children of parents who are victims of the Supplementary Affair have been placed in care than was previously known. The figure was released on Wednesday by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). updated. There are now 2,090 registered cases in which children have been taken from victims. The number of registrations has risen sharply since May: 1,675 cases were known then.

The number of known children placed in care continues to grow because Statistics Netherlands previously only had the data up to and including 2021. Statistics Netherlands has now also added the figures from January to June 2022. In addition, even more victims have reported to the Implementation Agency for Reparation Allowances (UHT), which coordinates the reparations.

Future counts will be higher because the Supplement Affair was already going on before 2015. Moreover, even more parents can register with the UHT for the period 2015 to 2022. Statistics Netherlands also does not have a picture of “situations in which a child has been placed in care without a formal youth protection order issued by the court”. Statistics Netherlands has “no information about the size of this group”.

Statistics Netherlands emphasizes that a ‘direct link’ between the custodial placement and the Supplementary Affair cannot be drawn. There will be a follow-up study by the statistics bureau into the influence of youth protection in the files of benefit affair families. At the beginning of this month, Emeritus Professor of Juvenile Justice and Youth Protection Ido Weijers opposed NRC that he hopes that in that study “individual files will be looked at really substantively”, “specifically at the custodial placements”.