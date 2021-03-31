Statistics Finland’s population grew by 0.2 per cent last year, sustained mainly by foreign-speakers

The number of native speakers of Finnish, Swedish or Sámi decreased by almost 12,000, while the number of foreign speakers increased by slightly more than 20,000.

Finland the official population at the end of last year was 5,533,793, according to Statistics Finland’s demographic statistics.

Last year, Finland’s population grew by 0.2 per cent by 8,501 people.

The population growth was mainly maintained by foreign speakers. The number of native speakers of Finnish, Swedish or Sámi decreased by almost 12,000, while the number of foreign speakers increased by slightly more than 20,000.

At the end of last year, almost 433,000 non-native speakers lived permanently in Finland. Foreign speakers make up 8% of the total population. The largest group of foreign speakers were native Russian speakers, who numbered just over 84,000. The next largest number were Estonian speakers, who numbered almost 50,000, and Arabic speakers, who numbered just over 34,000.

By province In terms of foreign languages, the share of foreign speakers was highest in Uusimaa, where they accounted for 15 per cent of the population. The lowest share of foreign speakers was in Southern Ostrobothnia, where they accounted for two per cent of the population.

In terms of municipalities, the share of foreign speakers in the population was highest in Vantaa, where they accounted for 22 per cent of the population. In Espoo, the share of foreign speakers was 19 per cent. In Närpiö and Helsinki, the share of foreign speakers was 17 per cent.