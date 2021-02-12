Espanyol’s visits to the Mallorcan stadium in the last ten years have not been very favorableOn the contrary, the dominance of vermilion in the last decade is overwhelming. In the last ten games between the two teams played in Palma, Real Mallorca has won seven, with two draws and only one Blue and White win in 2010.

In the ten games played they were always measured in First division and this time it will be the first time they do it in Second. Since 2005, Mallorca has beaten Espanyol 3-2, 1-0, 3-0, 2-0, 1-0, 2-1 and 2-0 (the latter result last season that resulted in relegation of both teams to Second).

Espanyol drew in 2006 (0-0) and 2007 (2-2) and won 0-1 in 2010. It should be added that recently the presence of Mallorca in Second and Second B did not promote the confrontation between both clubs as the Espanyol in Primera until this season.

In the first round, played in Barcelona, ​​the result was a zero draw. Last season’s 2-0 scorers were Budimir (currently in Osasuna) and Salva Sevilla who remains with the Balearic club.