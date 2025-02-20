He Betis Face this Thursday to KAA GENT of the eighteenth -end of the Conference League After signing a great week. Although the Real Sociedad (3-0) was imposed with absolute solvency, direct rival in LaLiga, it was also coming to hit the Belgian club at home in the first leg of this phase of the European competition (0-3). In this way, Manuel Pellegrini’s are planted in this duel with renewed energies.

In addition to these good feelings, the statistics in this type of duels support the Verdiblancos. And it is that Betis has always advanced in European competitions when he has won the first leg outside Seville, a trend that will seek to keep before the Gent. There are several history that support this hypothesis. In the 1995-96 season, Real Betis led by Lorenzo Serra Ferrer exceeded the round of 16 of the UEFA Cup beating Fenerbahçe in Turkey (1-0 and 2-0) and the Kaiserslautern of Germany (1-3 and 1-0). In the 2002-03 season, also in the UEFA Cup, the Verdiblanco team eliminated the Zimbru Chisinau of Moldova and the Viktoria Zizkov of the Czech Republic, winning both in the first leg and the return.

More recently, in the Europa League 2013-14, Betis beat Jablonec with a 1-2 in the Czech Republic and then thrashed him at home. Already under the command of Pellegrini, in the sixteenth-end of the Europa League 2021-22, he knew how to defend at home the victory achieved before the Zenit. He also achieved a double triumph this same course against the Ukrainian Kryvbas.