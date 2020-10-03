Statistics China’s statistics are partly political theater: we don’t really even know if China’s population is the largest in the world

The economist speculates that China will not be able to make major reforms because of its poor statistics.

Juuso Kaaresvirta amused when he sees the big news about a tenth or two change in China’s GDP growth.

A senior economist at the Bank of Finland knows that China’s growth figures should not be believed to the nearest percentage point, let alone decimal. China’s statistics are, to put it nicely, that way and economic growth figures are strongly at the top.

China’s GDP growth is a symbol of the blurring of Chinese statistics. The world is grinning at how the Chinese economy is growing at the pace set by the country’s leaders.

The same unbelief plagues all Chinese economic figures that have some political significance. Many centuries have. Statistics are messages about the successes and failures of decision makers, both to our own people and to the world. Statistics are therefore at the heart of the exercise of power.

“China wants to look good,” Kaaresvirta says.

Statistics in China have also been claimed to have improved in recent years. Yes and no, says Kaaresvirta, who follows the Chinese figures to work.

“China publishes more statistics than it did 10 to 15 years ago. But 10 to 15 years ago, it was believed that statistical authorities made a sincere effort to produce good statistics. If there were mistakes, and there always are mistakes, they were not made intentionally. That confidence has deteriorated. There seems to be more political guidance in statistics. ”

China’s Inner Mongolia exaggerated its industrial output by 40 percent.­

When faith goes, everyone doubts. Kaaresvirta examines statistical series, some of which suddenly cease or whose practices China changes without opening the content of the changes.

“Yes, even in the West, the statistical criteria are sometimes changed. But in the case of China, the idea of ​​whether this has been done with embarrassment cannot be avoided. ”

China’s there are many fundamental problems in the statistics, such as strangely low permanent unemployment. Unemployment figures do not show domestic migrant workers who are vulnerable to losing their jobs in bad times.

An authoritarian system encourages embellishment. If the central government declares that poverty must end by a certain year, there will be curves in that direction from the local authorities.

Distortion of statistics can be more merciful than the coercive pursuit of required readings by local officials willing to please. During the one-child policy (1980–2015), local authorities occasionally became involved in abortion campaigns in an attempt to make the birth rate in their area appear small.

The career development of provincial leaders has been largely tied to GDP growth, and thus growth has been recorded in the upper tier. Many have been caught in serious distortions in recent years: the Chinese Autonomous Region of Inner Mongolia, for example, exaggerated its industrial output by 40 percent. Attempts have been made to discipline the provinces in the fight against statistics.

The twisting of the figures by local officials also makes it difficult for the central government to act, because it also does not necessarily know what is really going on in the country.

Alternative ways of measuring GDP growth have been invented, including measuring the volume of freight on freight trains.­

The key figures of companies are not always helpful either, as companies have also caught up with the variation of their figures.

With China’s current prime minister Li Keqiang was once at the head of Liaoning Province, famous for its statistical adjustments, he estimates GDP growth in terms of rail freight, bank loans and electricity generation. The matter was revealed a few years ago from Wikileaks leaks.

Collecting statistics from a huge country is generally difficult.

“When 1.4 billion people do things, it’s hard to squeeze it into one figure,” Kaaresvirta says.

Except that the size of the population may not be 1.4 billion. It can also be more or less, according to Kaaresvirta.

The Chinese population is counted at regular intervals in a huge walk, where millions of counters go door to door. The numbers still don’t seem to match.

There may be 115 million fewer people in China than officially reported. That’s as much as the combined populations of Spain and Britain.

The population of China may be smaller than that of India. This is how a researcher living in the United States and a critic of China’s one-child policy declined Yi Fuxian South China Morning Post in the article.

The Chinese population may be smaller than stated – or larger.­

According to Yin, there are several reasons for the error. China, for example, has added more people to the census results. The authorities guarding the one-child policy, on the other hand, have overstated birth rates over the years because it guaranteed them jobs.

The population may be wrong in the other direction: it is difficult to make sense of the number of urban migrants, and many children born in violation of family policy have not been recorded.

China’s outside economists try their best by cross-examining many statistics and following the news closely.

“If I had decent statistics, I could do so much more,” Kaaresvirta says and sighs.

“But the problem is bigger for the Chinese authorities. If decisions have to be based on official statistics, it will be difficult for them to act. ”

Kaaresvirta has begun to speculate that poor statistics may partly explain why China’s economic reforms have dragged on in recent years.

“The Chinese always say they go across the river in small steps. Is it because they pass patches with eyes? Maybe they don’t dare to make big changes because they can’t calculate their impact. ”