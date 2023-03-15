Statistics | An emergency caller was answered in an average of three seconds

Emergency calls were answered faster than last year.

112 emergency call was answered last year in an average of three seconds. According to the statistics of the Emergency Center, last year, an average of 8,000 emergency calls were answered per day, which was 400 calls per day more than the average of the previous two years.

Emergency calls were answered faster than last year, when the average response time was four seconds. Last year, 90% of emergency calls were answered in less than ten seconds and 99% of calls in less than 30 seconds.

However, the emergency center operators were burdened by notifications that did not belong to the emergency number, which increased by 18 percent from the previous year.

The emergency number 112 is intended only for urgent emergencies where the help of the authorities is needed on the spot.