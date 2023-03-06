A one-year-old boy died, hit by the school bus his little sister had just boarded. It happened this morning in Casette d’Ete, in the province of Fermo.

According to a first reconstruction of the dynamics, the bus would have reversed, without noticing the small behind. The rush of an ambulance to the scene was useless: when the paramedics arrived, the child was already dead. The Carabinieri of the Sant’Elpidio a Mare station are in charge of the investigations.