This station wagon with 850 hp is nice and inconspicuous.

The new Mercedes-AMG C63 E Performance will soon be on the market. That car releases quite a few tongues, because the mud-fat V8 has been replaced by a four-cylinder with electric motor. It is a very brave decision by AMG to choose a new direction, after you could choose a V8 in the Mercedes-Benz C in the W202 (C43, C55), W203 (C55) and W204 (C63) and W205 (C63). -Class. As if the Red Hot Chili Peppers suddenly replaced Chad and Flea with a drum machine and a Korg M1.

The new model has one advantage: performance. The hybrid C63 really takes it up a notch. The new one has 670 hp, which is actually insane. It also needs that to mask the high weight. But the combination of a lot of power, four-wheel drive and electric assistance ensures an effective 0-100 km / h sprint.

Station wagon with 850 hp

So if you have the old model, you have the sound, but not the performance. Because with 510 hp and 700 Nm you are just seriously short, strangely enough. Now we are very curious how the new C63 performs above 100 km / h, especially when the tiny battery is empty. In that respect, it is better to keep the old model and to SR tuning to take. They solve a few problems for you.

Despite being a fat AMG, it is almost a sleeper. Because yes, you expect this car to be fast, but not that fast. The engine has been thoroughly overhauled. The 4.0 V8 is equipped with two TTH-900 turbos. The intercooler is much larger and there is a carbon airbox, both from Wagner Tuning. Then there are even bigger injectors and of course the inevitable downpipes. They then adjust the ECU accordingly at SR-Tuning. The result is a station wagon with 850 hp and 1,030 Nm!

Performance

You can now sprint to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. From 0-200 km/h takes just 8.2 seconds. That is a 100-200 km/h time of 4.8 seconds, with which you can almost keep up with a Tesla Model S Plaid! There is no mention of the top speed, but it is well above 300 km / h, of course.

The nice thing is that SR Tuning has mainly focused on the technology. The only two modifications are the lowering and the rims. The car is now on a KW coilover set and 20-inch wheels from Yido Performance with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

Read more? These are 10 mid-sized eight-cylinder cars in a row!

This article Station wagon with 850 hp almost as fast as Plaid appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Station #wagon #fast #Plaid