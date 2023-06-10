At Wholesome Games Direct we got to see a long list of indie games. Among the most interesting there is for example Station to Station. One is already available right now demos on Steam. The full game will arrive in 2023. You can see the announcement trailer below.

Through the page Steam of Station to Station we can read that it is a game designed to be relaxing and minimalistic. The aim is to create a series of rail links. Initially the game world will be small: we will have only a few rural structures in front of us. However, the environment will grow as we make connections and will become more and more full of life and color.

Station to Station will also propose one series of optional challenges for those who prefer to work a little harder. There will then be unique game mechanics for each biome. It will therefore be suitable for all types of players, both those who just want to relax and those who crave a bit of a challenge.