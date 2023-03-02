The stationmaster accused of a mistake that led to the head-on collision of two trains in Greece that killed 47 people, will testify this Thursday in a court in the city of Larisa.

The 59-year-old employee was arrested Wednesday and charged with “negligent homicide” and other crimes that can carry, if convicted, between ten years and life in prison.

According to the Greek media, the railway employee admitted already on Wednesday, after being detained, his responsibility in the tragedy.

Train accident in Greece. Photo: EFE/EPA/APOSTOLIS DOMALIS

On the other hand, on the Greek public television ERT The audio recording the moment in which the defendant gave free rein to circulation through the wrong place has also been released.

Besides, The fire brigade assured that the number of fatalities increased to 47 people. Another 57 people remain hospitalized, six of them in intensive care.

It should be remembered that the Hellenic Train railway company reported that an accident took place between two trains, one of them passenger and the other commercial.

At the time of the event, there were 346 passengers and 20 crew members on board. The passenger train was en route to Thessaloniki from Athens, while the commercial train, apparently carrying sheet metal, was heading towards Athens from Thessaloniki.

‘nothing works’

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday that “the tragedy, unfortunately, is due above all to human error.”

The president of the train drivers’ union, Kostas Geridunias, denounced on ERT public television the state of deterioration of the railway line that connects the two largest cities in Greece.

“Nothing works, everything is done manually, we are in manual mode throughout the Athens Thessaloniki axis. LThe traffic lights don’t work either. If they did, drivers would see red lights and stop on time,” he noted.

250 passengers were safely evacuated to Thessaloniki on buses.

For these reasons, the train drivers are almost completely dependent on the information they receive from the station chiefs, without there being an automated system that alerts of possible errors.

The railway workers’ union has called a 24-hour strike to protest the situation in the sector.

*With information from EFE

