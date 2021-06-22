A.n Tuesday noon there was a large police operation in Frankfurt. The reason for the deployment is an incident on Erzbergerstrasse in the Griesheim district. The police cordoned off the area and cordoned off the local train station.

She calls on Twitter to avoid the train station, not to go out on the street and to leave space for emergency vehicles.

There is talk of a shot reported by witnesses. A police spokeswoman said on Tuesday whether there were injured or dead. According to the spokeswoman, no further information was initially available.