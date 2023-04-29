PLP integrates federal, state, district and municipal tax information to unify the database of public farms from the three spheres of government

States will try to block the approval of the current text of PLP 178/2021 (Supplementary Bill 178/2021) in the Senate. Articulation of Federative Units also seeks a more extreme measure: the rejection in the vote of the matter that increases the control of state and municipal coffers integrating them to the federal one, found the Power360.

The agenda for next week’s plenary at Casa Alta has not been released, but there is a forecast that the proposal, approved in November 2022 in the Chamber of Deputies, will be included in the list of deliberations for Wednesday (May 3, 2023). The topic was mentioned by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), this week, when the congressman withdrew the project from the agenda, with the consent of his colleagues.

In his manifestation, Pacheco cites the expansion of the debate and mentions the integration of Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy) and Consefaz (National Committee of Finance Secretaries of the States and the Federal District) to discuss the matter before a possible vote.

The PLP, approved last month at the Senate’s CAE (Economic Affairs Committee), creates the National Statute for the Simplification of Accessory Tax Obligations. Suggestions for modification by Finance secretaries will be presented directly or by senators in line with the demands of governors.

Authored by former deputy Efraim Filho (União Brasil-PB), today leader of the party in the Senate, the statute, if created, will bring information on federal, state, district and municipal taxes with the purpose of unifying the database of farms public authorities of the three spheres of government (federal, state and municipal) for ancillary obligations, auxiliary instruments for calculating, inspecting and collecting taxes.

There is an exception to the rules for obligations linked to Income Tax (IR) and the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF), provides for the text, whose rapporteur is with Senator Alan Rick (União-AC). With the unification and sharing of data between tax authorities, it will be possible to calculate taxes, provide pre-filled declarations and tax collection guides by tax administrations.