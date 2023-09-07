Home page politics

Split

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has proposed a “Germany Pact” to the federal states, municipalities and the opposition, with the exception of the AfD. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Who wants to say no when the chancellor calls for a joint effort to make the country fit for the future? Not the state heads of government, nor the largest opposition party.

Berlin/Brussels – The 16 federal states want to make the federal government responsible for the “Germany Pact” proposed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

“The federal states are willing to cooperate in any way to make Germany faster, and have been for a long time,” said North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) on Thursday at the end of the Prime Ministers’ Conference in Brussels.

“But as a basis for this, we not only need an announcement, an expression of opinion from the Federal Chancellor, but a clear position from the entire federal government. If that is the case, we can get together immediately and work out an agreement.”

Scholz invites Merz to an interview

Shortly after his advance, the chancellor approached opposition leader Friedrich Merz and invited him to an interview. A corresponding report by the “Rheinische Post” was confirmed to the German Press Agency on Thursday by government circles. Merz himself did not want to comment on request. However, he had previously expressed his willingness to “take part in reasonable suggestions” on the RTL broadcaster.

Scholz had called for a national effort to modernize Germany in the Bundestag on Wednesday. His appeal was aimed at states and municipalities as well as at the opposition with the exception of the AfD. He named the acceleration of approval procedures, the digitization of administration and support for companies as key points. The immigration of skilled workers from abroad should be further promoted.

However, a so-called lightning briefing by Merz’s management and planning staff comes to the conclusion that Scholz has mainly collected what is known. “All suggestions have already been communicated in advance. Many of the projects mentioned have been delayed by the federal government for months,” says the analysis, which is available to the German Press Agency in Berlin.

Demand for concrete measures

The reaction from the state side was similar. Prime Minister Wüst said that it was too often the case that agreements in the prime ministers’ conference had to be implemented throughout the federal government. “No announcements or big words are required now, but actions, speed instead of tactics.”

As an example, the CDU politician cited the acceleration of planning proposed by Scholz. “Things are in the pipeline for a long time.” The countries’ proposals have been available since last year. “No response for months, valuable time was wasted.”

The Association of Towns and Municipalities also misses new approaches at Scholz. Everything he said everyone will sign, said managing director Gerd Landsberg on Thursday on WDR. “But you have to be honest, this is old wine in new bottles.”

Union parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn spoke in the Bundestag of a “bonsai package” and said: “It’s at best a PR gimmick, just new packaging, but not new politics.” The federal government should present concrete measures.

Actions should follow announcements

Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) emphasized that agreement would quickly be reached on accelerating infrastructure projects. “The countries are really in the starting blocks.” With other points you have to ask again what is meant. Overall, however, there is complete agreement on the analysis. “Well, we are too complicated in Germany, we are too slow and in the end we are too expensive because of that. Well, we have to become simpler, we have to become faster and that, by the way, also makes us cheaper.”

Approval came from the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations (BDA). “The Federal Government is finally waking up with the announced “Germany Pact”, said its President Rainer Dulger in the “Rheinische Post”. The traffic light government has slept through digitization for too long and has clung to bureaucratic hurdles for business and society. He urged pace: “Announcements are not actions.”

Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) emphasized with regard to the Scholz initiative: “We should be involved.” Out of civic responsibility, one should say yes to such talks and also not set any preconditions, he said in the ARD “Tagesthemen”. Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) said: “Now it must not just be about big words, I expect the Chancellor to follow up his announcements with action. The countries are ready.” dpa