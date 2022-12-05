The States General of the Digital School, the most important annual event dedicated to sharing, reflecting and debating education issues in the digital society is scheduled from 5 to 6 December in Bergamo, and Acer for Education will be present, as main sponsor with Epson and C2 Group . The event includes numerous speeches by speakers from the school scene, with particular reference to the digital transformation envisaged by the PRNN. Among the interventions present in the panel it will be possible to follow that of Alessandro Cinelli, Head of Aerodynamics of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN who will speak describing the Driving Innovators in STEM project developed in collaboration with Acer, while Roberto Rosaschino, Senior EMEA Education and Sustainability Manager of Acer will do an in-depth study of technologies to support sustainability.

Talking about the Driving Innovators in STEM project, Alessandro Cinelli states: “This project studied with Acer for Education was born with the aim of bringing the world of school/university closer to that of industry. Both companies see innovation as a strength to respond to the needs of industry 4.0, where the use of technology in education becomes crucial to develop the skills necessary for the jobs of the future.” Acer technological solutions are proposed by Roberto Rosaschino who claims “Acer’s commitment to environmental protection takes the form of continuing to innovate in the design of our Education products, focusing on the recycling and reuse of materials, such as the use of post-consumer recycled plastics also of marine origin, and in involving partners and customers who share our same vision in this process”.

At the Acer stand, the company’s ecosystem and a series of services will be presented, including the Acer GreenCycle project which allows obsolete products to be recycled free of charge following the purchase of at least 20 devices. With the intention of promoting the training of the teaching staff and school leaders who will visit the stand, thanks to the collaboration activated with Certipass, Acer offers the opportunity to register for free in the online course “Didattica 4.0”, focused on the creation of digital educational content for students with dedicated tools and software. The “Stati Generali della Scuola Digitale” are organized by the Municipality of Bergamo, the Regional Scholastic Office for Lombardy – AT Bergamo and the Impara Digitale Association (with which Acer has been a partner for years with the aim of bringing the correct methodologies and technologies to schools) with the patronage of INDIRE, the Province of Bergamo and ANCI Lombardia.