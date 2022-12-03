States General of SMEs, Maurizio Leo also participates

The second Day of the “Sttati Generali of small businesses and professionals” organized by the Valore Impresa Network in Cassano d’Adda (MI). Affaritaliani.it is the company’s media partner. If the first day was dedicated to the analysis of joint-stock consortium companies, bringing concrete projects, four thematic tables are planned for December 3, dedicated to digital, business crisis, the energy market and microcredit. At 12, however, we return to the plenary session for the intervention of the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo, who will talk among others with the president of Valore Impresa Gianni Cicero. The topic of discussion is the key issue of fiscal policies.

