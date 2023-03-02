It is necessary to safeguard the right of children to be treated, from 0 to 18 years, by paediatricians and not by adult doctors, and to reorganize assistance by minimizing health inequalities due to territorial and social factors. “It is unacceptable for a child to be treated or assisted by a doctor who is not a paediatrician, both in hospital and in the territory. It is no longer acceptable for a child to have the right to health care based on the region or family he belongs to”. This was stated by Annamaria Staiano, president of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip) and professor of Pediatrics at the Federico II University of Naples, speaking at the States General of Pediatrics, convened today at the Ministry of Health.

The pediatric care system, as it stands, runs the risk of not holding up – reads a note released by Sip – also due to the progressive reduction in the number of active pediatricians in the world of work. The solutions are there and you don’t need impromptu and emergency shortcuts. “A review of assistance is necessary and can no longer be postponed, which places children and adolescents, from 0 to 18 years of age, at the center of the pediatric area. Only in this way will it be possible to continue to guarantee adequate standards of assistance, care managed by dedicated and provided in appropriate contexts throughout the country and in a homogeneous way”, says Giovanni Corsello, full professor of Pediatrics at the University of Palermo and Editor in Chief of the ‘Italian Journal of Pediatrics’.

The first steps in this direction – underlines Sip – are the integration and continuity of care pathways between the hospital and the territory, overcoming the rigid distinction between hospital and territory. “Already now – explains Rino Agostiniani, director of the Pediatrics and Neonatology Area of ​​Asl Toscana Centro and treasurer of Sip – the number of pediatric specialists is not sufficient to maintain the current organizational system, which sees the territory on one side and the hospital on the other. A gap destined to increase in the coming years, despite the reduction in the birth rate and the recent increase in the number of contracts for specialization schools in pediatrics. The organizational dichotomy between family pediatrics and hospital pediatrics, created in our country starting from the eighties of the last century, today it is no longer sustainable Only with greater integration between the hospital and the territory can we guarantee continuity of care, better respond to pediatric emergencies and chronic diseases, avoiding inappropriate congestion in the emergency rooms and improving the response territorial to the needs of children and their families”.

Another chapter that has a significant impact on pediatric care – reports Sip – is the increase in children with complex and rare chronic pathologies, which now make up 18% of the pediatric population. To assist these children, the appropriate specialists and greater integration of care are needed, involving all the professionals who deal with chronic conditions. The Italian Society of Pediatrics reiterates the need to speed up the regulatory recognition of the legal value of pediatric sub-specialties, as is already the case in other European countries (for example pediatric cardiologist, pediatric allergist, pediatric gastroenterologist, pediatric endocrinologist, pediatric pulmonologist), a request that has already been under consideration by the Ministry of Health for some time. Italy is among the few European countries not to see them recognized.

“Nevertheless, the sub-specialist pediatrician could give a better assistance response to the many children and adolescents with chronic and rare pathologies and better manage the transition, both in the hospital and on the territory”, says Renato Cutrera, director of the Pneumology and Cystic Fibrosis Unit of the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital in Rome and head of the Sip pediatric palliative care study group.

Training and technological innovation – recalls Sip – are the keywords for restarting. It is necessary to invest in training because “paediatrics – the president reiterates to Staiano – needs adequately trained specialists both in the management of complex patients, such as those suffering from chronic pathologies, and in new issues of great clinical and social impact, such as bioethics, palliative care, new forms of abuse and maltreatment, health emergencies. The integration between the different levels of care must also take place in the field of professional training”.

It will also be essential to make the best use of the great potential deriving from technological innovation and telemedicine, which must be an integral part of the new care models. “This is enormous potential to improve prevention activities, to consolidate pediatric networks and the supply chain that links hospital, territory and patient’s home, to expand the effectiveness of intervention of pediatric specialties, to overcome the geographical inequalities of offers clinical-welfare of pediatric services, to facilitate the domiciliation of care and follow-up”, concludes Giorgio Perilongo, full professor of Pediatrics at the University of Padua and coordinator of the Commission for Technological Innovation in Pediatrics of the Sip.