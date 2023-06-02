On Thursday (June 1, 2023), Comsefaz sent a letter to the Ministry of Finance on the subject

O get it done (National Committee of Secretaries of Finance, Finance, Revenue or Taxation of the States and the Federal District) sent an official letter to the Ministry of Finance on Thursday (June 1st, 2023) to communicate the decision to adopt the lowest ICMS modal rate ( Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) during the taxation of electronic purchases. Thus, the incidence of the tax would be 17%.

The intention is for the charge to be made in a single procedure with the government. Here’s the full of the document (209 KB).

Comsefaz’s decision was unanimous. On Tuesday (May 30), the finance secretaries of the States defined the adhesion.

The letter emphasizes that the measure depends on an agreement that sets the rate at a meeting of the make up (National Finance Policy Council).

ADEQUACY PLAN

The Federal Revenue wants to establish an adequacy plan for e-commerce companies. The measure would facilitate taxation, according to the Tax Authorities.

In April, the president of Comsefaz, Carlos Eduardo Xavier, sent a letter to the secretary of the Federal Revenue, Robinson Barreirinhas, requesting the integration of the state tax authorities in the taxation of these items. Here’s the full of the document (229 KB).

The measure should lead to the inclusion of ICMS in the advanced purchase declaration form, causing taxation to occur during the acquisition. The tax rate is levied on the import tax (60%) and varies according to the State.

GREEN CHANNEL

On April 27, the institutional director of Comsefaz, André Horta, met with Barreirinhas to talk about the possible creation of a “green channel” for imported products. The measure concerns the waiver of customs checks in advance.

With this, the government will consider that there is no need for other customs procedures, preventing the goods from being held for several days.