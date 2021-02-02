This time the message is starting to get across, it seems. Faced with repeated failures in the production chains of the main Covid-19 vaccines, European states are seeking to pool existing capacities in order to speed up manufacturing. After Angela Merkel gathered the bosses of the main laboratories last weekend, Emmanuel Macron was to hold a meeting of the same type on Tuesday evening. With the objective, according to his entourage, to “Draw up an inventory of production capacity” vaccines at French and European levels and “Call for maximizing this capacity in the short term” for “Increase it rapidly and significantly”. Under increasing pressure from public opinion or, as at Sanofi, from unions (read Humanity January 15), the large companies that are not in the vaccine race accept one after the other to make some form of contribution. This is now the case for the French giant but also the Swiss Novartis for the packaging of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, or the German Bayer for the messenger RNA serum from CureVac.

Others evoke more ambitious or more restrictive avenues for Big Pharma. In a letter sent to four heads of state (Greece, Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic) who had asked him to intervene to speed up vaccine deliveries, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, suggests that the European Union could, if the discussions were not successful with the manufacturers, use all available legal means to obtain the doses of vaccine promised in the contracts. A way of implicitly stirring up the specter of “ex officio licenses”, which can make large companies lose, in a situation such as the one facing the world, the exclusive benefit of intellectual property rights. His compatriot, the Flemish socialist Frank Vandenbroucke, Belgian Minister of Health, goes further in a draft bill made public on Tuesday. He plans, in the name of the health emergency, to do what the left and planetary citizens’ movements have been asking for for months and months: trigger the compulsory licensing mechanism in order to requisition businesses and produce the drugs yourself or vaccines. The text also provides for prohibiting the export of products considered essential, such as reagents or raw materials essential for the manufacture of vaccines. T. L.