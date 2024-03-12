The rate would increase from 17% to 25% in 2025 if there is approval from the Legislative Assemblies

States must vote on Wednesday (March 13, 2024) on the tax charged on purchases of e-commerce International. The measure will impact the products of Shein, AliExpress, Shoppee and other international retailers. The ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) rate for this segment should rise from 17% to 25%, if the issue progresses in the Legislative Assemblies. The new level would only be valid for 2025.

O Power360 showed that States' revenue from ICMS had the biggest drop, in real values, since 2015. Unlike the state tax, the Import Tax – which is federal – is zero for purchases of up to US$50 at international retailers. A Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) pressures the federal government to increase the charge so as not to harm the national industry.

Representatives of the footwear and clothing industries in São Paulo asked on Friday (8th March) that the minister from the farm, Fernando Haddad, reestablish the 60% federal import tax on this type of purchase. Currently, products worth up to US$50 purchased from foreign retailers are exempt from federal taxation, but state taxation is applicable.

With the delay in adopting the measure, a solution for national companies would be to increase the state tax rate. The director of Comsefaz (National Council of Finance Secretaries), André Horta, said that it will be possible to find out where this discussion stands at the meeting on Wednesday (13 March). “The discussion about 25% has existed since September of last year. It was not embarrassed because there were many States discussing the approval of the new [alíquota] modal [do ICMS] and this agenda got in the way”he declared.

In June 2023, the federal government created Remessa Compliance to have more reliable data on the sending of parcels to Brazil. The program aims to regularize companies and combat tax evasion. The initial intention was to establish an import tax rate, but this did not go ahead.

The Comsefaz meeting on Wednesday (13th March) will be held at 9am, in Brasília. The priority agenda is tax reform, but other topics may be addressed.

To advance the 25% rate on retailers, the Legislative Assemblies of the States will also need to give approval. After approval, it would only come into effect in 2025.

REGULARIZATION OF TRADE

O Power360 found that, despite great support in Comsefaz, there is fear about the difficulty of approving tax increases in the Legislative Assemblies. What can help regional governments is the contribution of the national productive sector, which has been demanding the return of the federal government's import tax.

The president of Comsefaz, Carlos Eduardo Xavier, said that the States are receiving “pleasure from several business entities in this regard”. André Horta, in turn, said that there is no justification for placing greater burdens on those who produce and employ in Brazil.

In practice, when making purchases on international websites, consumption is financing foreign companies. Fiesp and the IDV (Retail Development Institute) assess that there is a competitive advantage for companies from abroad due to the tax burden.

According to Horta, the adoption of a 25% rate is a way of managing the transition towards the regularization of operations. “It is the State’s duty to regularize economic relations”he said.

“Irregular imports are unfair from a tax point of view and unsafe for Brazilian consumers as there is no type of protection of public consumer rights.”, added the director.