The governors of Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul and Paraná called on the Military Police of the States to clear highways. Roads across Brazil are being blocked by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

This Tuesday (Nov. 1, 2022), STF (Federal Supreme Court) Minister Alexandre de Moraes authorized governors to call corporations to clear highways. The magistrate also authorized a fine and imprisonment in the act of those responsible for the obstructions.

The governor of Sao Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), called the PM to fine the protesters R$100,000 per hour. Nor does it rule out arrests and the use of force.

“We started with dialogue, asking the protesters to withdraw. At the same time, vehicles will be fined. The fine is $100,000 per hour. Therefore, whoever is fined and repeats this fine will likely lose his asset. In addition to the fine, we will identify these people with a record, with possible arrest of resistance to clearance. And we will employ all the necessary force if necessary.”said.

Romeo Zema (Novo) said he ordered security forces to clear demonstrations on highways in Minas Gerais.

“I have already asked our security forces to take the necessary measures to clear any road or road that is blocked by demonstrations. The election is over and now we have to guarantee the right of everyone to come and go and also that the goods arrive where they need to be so there is no shortage.”said the re-elected governor on his Instagram profile.

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Ranolfo Vieira Júnior (PTB), stated that it ordered the security forces to “act and perform the unlocks immediately, as indicated by law”. Vieira Júnior talks about ensuring the right to come and go.

“Democracy must be respected”, he wrote on his profile on twitter.

The governor of Paraná, Junior mouse (PSD), stated that the State Military Police is already complying with the decision of the STF to unlock federal, state and urban highways.

“The right of free movement in the national territory is a guarantee of the Brazilian people. It is time to pacify Brazil. The 2022 elections took place in a democratic way and the sovereign decision of the polls must be respected”, he said in a note (read the full text at the end of this report).

UNDERSTAND

According to the PRF (Federal Highway Police), there are 227 federal highways with interrupted flow or interdicted points until 9 am this Tuesday (Nov. 1). Since Sunday (Oct 30), Bolsonaro supporters have been blocking roads in protest of the election results.

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) won the elections. It received 50.90% against 49.10% of Bolsonaro.

O STF (Federal Court of Justice) formed majority in the early hours of this Tuesday (Nov. 1) to keep the decision from the minister Alexandre de Moraes who ordered the PRF to immediately unblock the highways paralyzed by truck drivers.

At the end of the night of Monday (31.Oct), the magistrate determined the unblocking of the roads. It also set a fine of BRL 100,000 per hour of non-compliance, starting at midnight on Tuesday (Nov. 1), to be applied directly to the director general of the PRF, Silvinei Vasques. The decision also states that Vasques can be arrested in the act and removed for disobedience if the order is not followed.

According to Moraes, although the right to strike is included in the Constitution, it is not an absolute guarantee. He also said that there was an apparent omission by the PRF, which would not be “carrying out its constitutional and legal task”.

Here is the full text of the note by Ratinho Júnior, governor of Paraná:

“The Military Police of Paraná is already complying with the decision of the Federal Supreme Court to unblock federal, state and urban highways. The right of free movement in the national territory is a guarantee of the Brazilian people. It is time to pacify Brazil. The 2022 elections took place in a democratic way and the sovereign decision of the polls must be respected.”

Here is the full text of the PM’s note:

“The Military Police of Paraná, through the General Command, informs that since 5 am this Tuesday (1), it has been assisting the Federal Highway Police in the clearing of federal highways.

In addition, after court decisions, PMPR is also working to clear the roads on state highways.

First, following the police technique, the negotiations are for the protesters to leave the blockades peacefully.

In the North region of Paraná, almost all the blocking points have already been closed, but the PMPR will work throughout the day so that the highways are released as soon as possible, in compliance with the decisions of the Justice.”