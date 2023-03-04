Federal government extended deadline from March 6 to the end of 2023; only 9 FUs had adapted to the new model in the previously estimated time

The federal government decided this Friday (3.Mar.2023) to extend the deadline for the States to issue the new CIN (National Identity Card). Now, the federation units have until the end of the year to adapt to the new model.

As reported by Power360the government was considering extending the deadline, which ended next monday (6.mar.2023), because only 9 States were able to issue the document.

According to the Ministry of Management and Innovation, only Acre, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Piauí, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Pernambuco and Rio de Janeiro are issuing the digital document. The Federal District is testing the services and citizens are still unable to apply for the new identity card.

Mato Grosso started issuing the document this Friday (3.Mar.2023). In Santa Catarina, the issuance starts on March 8. In Alagoas, public service is scheduled to start on March 13th.

According to the Secretary of Digital Government, Rogério Mascarenhas, the low adherence is related to the lack of funding and the change in state administrations with the 2022 elections.

“We understand that there are different realities in each state. Some have already managed to adhere fully or partially. We are objectively discussing the date so that we do not cause any inconvenience within this process. I think it is a very important national project, which we should not leave anyone behind”said Mascarenhas to the Power360.

new digital document

The digital identity uses the CPF (Registration of Individuals) as “general registration, unique and valid for the whole country”. The document also contains a QR Code, used to verify its authenticity, the MRZ code (issued in passports) and icons with information such as the holder’s blood type and whether he is an organ donor.

What is needed to get the new identity card:

birth or marriage certificate;

photo ID;

CPF regularized –without this it is NOT possible to issue the document.

Understand how to apply for the new identity card: