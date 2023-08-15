In the 1st public hearing on the tax reform in the Senate, industry asks for changes in the text approved in the Chamber

The CNI (National Confederation of Industry) criticized this Tuesday (15.Aug.2023) an excerpt from the tax reform that allows States to create a new contribution. It would focus on agricultural, mining and oil activities.

“This contribution is the counter-reformation”, said Mário Sérgio Carraro Telles, executive manager of CNI. “It burdens exports, brings back cumulativeness and taxes production at source.”

Representatives of industry, commerce and services and agribusiness participated this Tuesday (15.Aug) in the 1st public hearing on the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the tax reform in the Senate. The hearing was promoted by the working group on the reform of the CAE (Commission on Economic Affairs), coordinated by senator Efraim Filho (Union Brazil-PB).

Participate:

Mário Sérgio Carraro Telles, executive manager of CNI (National Confederation of Industry);

(National Confederation of Industry); Fábio Bentes, economist at CNC (National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism);

(National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism); Renato Conchon, coordinator of the Economic Center of CNA (National Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock);

(National Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock); João Carlos Galassi, president of the unecs (National Union of Commerce and Services Entities);

(National Union of Commerce and Services Entities); João Caetano Muzzi Filho, legal consultant at OCB (Organization of Brazilian Cooperatives).

According to Telles, the section should be removed from the PEC. Andrade indicated this item as one of the central ones for the industry.

The contribution would replace the end of state funds and was added at the last minute by deputies in the tax reform. According to the text, the States will have until December 31, 2043 to make this additional contribution on the sectors. The money raised would be used for investments in infrastructure and housing works.

Another point of attention for the sector is the Selective Tax, which is the responsibility of the Union. The tax created would be destined for goods and services that are harmful to health and the environment.

Telles criticized the incidence of the Selective Tax on industry and service inputs and asked for changes in the rule “so that it does not affect inputs and does not bring cumulativeness back to the system, it is fundamental”.