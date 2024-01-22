The United States Geological Survey (USGS) presented its new National Seismic Risk Model, which provides a detailed overview of seismic hazards in the country. With the new technology, the organization detected that About 75% of the United States faces the possibility of destructive earthquakesthreatening hundreds of millions of people.

Seismic history reveals that 37 states have experienced earthquakes greater than magnitude 5 in the last two centuries. This wide geographic distribution highlights the need to understand and address seismic risks across the country.

The updated model will have a direct impact on the future design of buildings and infrastructure. The authorities anticipate that will provide crucial information for architects, engineers and policymakers on how to plan and build structures throughout the United Stateswith a focus on risk mitigation.

This is the first National Seismic Risk Model that simultaneously covers all 50 states. A massive collaborative effort with federal, state, and local partners supports the creation of this unified tool for seismic risk assessment and management nationwide.

The states with the highest risk of destructive earthquakes

Although earthquakes cannot be predicted, the model is based on research into faults and past seismic events. By analyzing this data, Scientists can assess the probability and intensity of future earthquakes, providing valuable information for security planning. According to the data, the states with the highest risk are:

Increased likelihood of more damaging earthquakes in the central and northeastern Atlantic coast corridor, including Washington D.C., Philadelphia, NY and Boston. Increased probability of intense shaking in seismically active regions of California and Alaska. hawaii identified with increased potential for shaking due to recent volcanic eruptions and seismic concerns.

(We also recommend: The tool with which you can know the wait times at the US border.)

The updated model will impact the future design of buildings and infrastructure

The model was developed by a team of more than 50 scientists and engineers led by the USGS. Data from seismic surveys, historical geological data and the latest technologies were used to create the map.

The updated model is an essential tool to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on vulnerable communities and guide key professionals in decision-making. This advancement in the National Seismic Risk Model not only represents a significant scientific achievement, but also lays the foundation for more effective preparation and response to potential seismic events across the United States.