The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, said this Sunday (April 23, 2023) that state education secretaries asked the federal government not to revoke the New Secondary School. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) does not talk about canceling the reform, despite pressure from entities representing educators and students.

“The state secretaries of education in Brazil made a letter, a letter asking not to revoke [o Novo Ensino Médio]. Asking him to solve the problems, improve the deployment”, said Santana in an interview with journalists.

In the evaluation of the head of the MEC, during the government of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the ministry was “missing” in the implementation of the model. “By the way, we had a pandemic and the ministry was silent on training, infrastructure, support, guidance”.

On April 5, the New Secondary School implementation schedule was suspended for 60 days. A working group is evaluating the impacts of the change in order to propose improvements. The objective of the federal government, according to the ordinance, is “open the dialog” with civil society and education professionals.

“It is this debate that we are having. We do not want to rush into any decision so as not to harm our students, our students”, said Santana.

The cancellation of the reform is a demand from entities that represent professionals in the sector and students. According to them, the New Secondary School expands inequalities with the application of training itineraries. They claim that public schools are hampered by the lack of resources, especially those located in more vulnerable locations.

The reform also determined a ceiling of hours for general education subjects. As a result, hours previously used for Mathematics, Portuguese and History classes, for example, were reduced.

Santana is in Lisbon as part of President Lula’s entourage on a trip to the Iberian Peninsula. On Saturday (April 22), 13 agreements were signed between Brazil and Portugal at the 13th Luso-Brazilian Summit, 2 of which in education:

creation of the Portuguese School of São Paulo;

concession of equivalence for primary and secondary education to Brazilian migrants in Portugal and vice versa.

On Tuesday (25.Apr), the group heads to Madrid, Spain. There, another 4 agreements are expected in different areas.

NEW HIGH SCHOOL

The New Secondary School was created by the government of Michel Temer (MDB), in 2017. According to the schedule, the changes began to be put into practice in 2022.

On March 7, the CNTE (National Confederation of Workers in Education), the Apeoesp (Union of Official Education Teachers of the State of São Paulo) and other organizations of workers in the sector met with President Lula at the Planalto Palace. They called for the repeal of the New Middle School.

The aim of the project was to make the teaching stage more attractive, in addition to expanding full-time education. However, its implementation faces structural challenges, resistance and ignorance on the part of the population.