With 35% of doses applied, the Federal District is the federation unit where immunization is most advanced

The start of vaccination against dengue by SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) turns 1 month old this Saturday (March 9, 2024). Around 30 days later, the 17 units of the federation that received the vaccine are still in their infancy in distributing Qdenga, the only vaccine approved by the Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for large-scale distribution. In total, 1,318,336 probable cases were confirmed in 2024.

Across the country, only 18.7% of doses were applied by Wednesday (6th March), according to the Ministry of Health. The Federal District is where immunization is most advanced. The vaccine was administered to 35.9% of the target audience.

The DF is the federation unit with the highest incidence of the disease per inhabitant. There are 4,310.9 per 100 thousand people. It also leads in the number of deaths, with 78 records.

O Power360 raised the numbers of vaccinated people in the States and DF. In all cases, the application of doses is below expectations, according to state departments.

Federal District – application in 35.9% of the target audience (children aged 10 to 11 until Wednesday (6th March) before the technical note from the Ministry of Health, which recommended extending it to 14 years);

large northern river – 26.5%;

Goiás – 23.9%;

Paraná – 23.5%;

Bahia – 23.45%;

Maranhão – 22.9%;

Minas Gerais – 20.75%;

Holy Spirit – 20.22%;

Mato Grosso do Sul – 18%;

Santa Catarina – 17.5%;

São Paulo – 17.3%;

Amazon – 10.4%;

Tocantins – 7.8%;

Acre – 2.35%;

– ; Roraima – 0.55%.

Differently from other Estrados, Roraima adopts the vaccination strategy in schools.

Rio de Janeiro does not publish general state data. The numbers by municipality are:

Magé – application in 20.2% of the target audience;

New Iguaçu – 14.14%;

– ; Duke of Caxias – 11.7%.

O Power360 He looked for all 12 cities in the State that received Qdenga. Until the publication of this report, there was no response from: Nilópolis, São João de Meriti, Itaguaí, Belford Roxo, Mesquita, Seropédica, Japeri and Queimados.

The data was also requested from the Paraíba State Department of Health, which did not respond to the newspaper. The space remains open.

For experts, the numbers, although low, are in line with what is expected for the start of a new vaccination campaign. In the case of dengue, the small number of doses available and the fragmented distribution also contribute to the low stimulus.

“Of course, in a situation like this we would expect greater support, but it is part of the process. Every time we start a new program, it doesn't go that fast. Even more so when the vaccine arrives in fractional doses and for a very restricted target audience”, says the vice-president of Sbim (Brazilian Society of Immunology), Renato Kfouri.

For him, the age group in which the doses are allocated, from 10 to 14 years old, can also be a complicating factor. “Vaccinating teenagers has never been an easy task. Joining is often complicated. Agendas don't match”, he declares.

The Ministry of Health announced, on Tuesday (5th March), that it plans to distribute the vaccine against dengue in schools, as has been done in Roraima. The measure must be adopted together with the MEC (Ministry of Education). The program should start in March.

The strategy, according to Kfouri, is the path to vaccination “succeed” among the group. “If you wait for 500 families to enter a health center, it will take you 2 months to vaccinate 500 teenagers, whereas, taking the vaccine at school, in one afternoon, you vaccinate 500 people”, he states

Virologist Gubio Soares warns, however, that the vaccine should have little effect in the current scenario: “It won't solve the problem. The number of doses for a population like Brazil is nothing”.

The solution, according to experts, involves strengthening communication with society to control breeding sites. “We need to intensify campaigns, saturate the population with messages, with information, on how to control mosquitoes”adds Soares.

Furthermore, the focus must be on containing the death toll. “In the short term, I don't think we're going to change much. The priority is to qualify assistance, as we are going to have an explosion of cases that will not be able to be contained overnight”. The number of deaths from the disease in the country has already reached 343.

“It is necessary to qualify assistance so that we do not have a proportional increase in deaths and cases”, says Renato Kfouri.

DISTRIBUTION BY STATES

The Qdenga vaccine was distributed to the 16 States and the Federal District based on a Ministry of Health methodology that takes into account the municipalities selected based on the criteria:

predominance of the DENV-2 serotype, and;

highest number of cases in monitoring 2023/2024.

Considering the definitions, the largest quantities of doses were allocated to the States of Bahia (170,00), Goiás (158,505) and Minas Gerais (78,770).

Here are the total numbers of doses sent by the ministry and applied by the States until this Thursday (7th March)

Federal District – 25,746 doses of the 71,702 in distribution were administered;

large northern river – 12,000 doses of the 45,190 in distribution were administered;

Goiás – 38,025 doses of the 158,505 in distribution were administered;

Paraná – 8,252 doses of the 35,025 in distribution were administered;

Bahia – 39,866 doses of the 170,00 in distribution were administered;

Maranhão – 9,326 doses of the 40,610 in distribution were administered;

Minas Gerais – 11,840 doses of the 78,790 in distribution were administered;

Holy Spirit – 11,840 doses of the 58,530 in distribution were administered;

Mato Grosso do Sul – 13,276 doses of the 73,354 in distribution were administered;

Santa Catarina – 5,092 doses of the 29,100 in distribution were administered;

São Paulo – Around 13,700 doses of the 79,400 in distribution were administered;

Amazon – 8,239 doses of the 78,760 in distribution were administered;

Tocantins – 906 doses of the 11,540 in distribution were applied;

Acre – 1,280 doses of the 17,810 in distribution were administered;

– 1,280 doses of the 17,810 in distribution were administered; Roraima – 115 doses of the 20,670 in distribution were applied.

In addition to the expansion of the age range of the vaccine's target audience, which took place on Wednesday (6th March), the Ministry of Health does not foresee any changes to the vaccination campaign in the coming days.