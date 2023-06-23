ICMS of 17% will be added to federal tax; billing starts in 1 month and should affect companies like Shein and Shopee

This Thursday (June 22, 2023) the State governments signed an agreement that will charge 17% of electronic purchases of companies that are abroad, such as Shein, Shopee and others. read the full (74 KB) of text.

The agreement of make up (National Council of Treasury Policy) after agreement on the make up will allow the incidence of ICMS, the state tax. But the charge will be made by the Federal Revenue Service, together with the Import Tax, which may comprise 60% of the RTS (Simplified Taxation Regime).

The forecast is that the IRS will take at least another month to implement the charge. That would take the start of taxation for the end of July 2023.

Companies join the program spontaneously.

Whoever adheres will have their products in a green channel for imported products, without bureaucratic customs checks that can require the retention of the product for several days.

The agreement was signed at the meeting of Comsefaz (National Committee of Secretaries of Finance, Finance, Revenue or Taxation of the States and the Federal District) this Thursday.

The topic was discussed on Tuesday (June 20), but the government of São Paulo had requested to see it (time to better analyze the topic). At the meeting on Thursday, an agreement was reached.