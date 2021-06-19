If they were countries, 14 units of the Federation of Brazil would be among the 10 with the most victims of covid-19 per million inhabitants. They are: Rondônia, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro, Amazonas, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul, São Paulo, Roraima, Paraná, Goiás, Ceará and Sergipe.

The infographic below details the situation of all units in the Federation. The rate of each of them was compared with the ranking in isolation to determine what position they would occupy.

Roraima and Mato Grosso would occupy the 2nd place in the world ranking, if they were countries. They would be second only to Peru, which has 5655 deaths per million.

On May 31, the President of the Council of Ministers of Peru, Violet Bermudez –the government’s “number 2”– reported that the country would review the number of deaths per covid-19.

With the new data, the country rose to 1st place in the ranking deaths per million. now register 188,921 victims of the pandemic.

PROPORTIONAL DEATHS

A highly populated country tends to have more covid-19 cases and deaths. Therefore, the deaths per million allow us to understand the real lethality of the coronavirus in relation to population size.

In this ranking, Brazil occupies the 8th position and has the 2nd worst rate among Latin American countries.

continue reading