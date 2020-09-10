A.In his personal phrases, President of the US, Donald Trump, has intentionally downplayed the coronavirus threat in order to not trigger panic. On the similar time, excerpts from interviews with journalist Bob Woodward printed on Wednesday confirmed that Trump was knowledgeable in early February that the virus is airborne and has the next dying charge than the flu. Throughout this time, nonetheless, he publicly referred to the low variety of instances in the US and repeatedly claimed that the virus would merely go away over time.

In the US, round 190,000 individuals died after contracting the coronavirus – partially as a result of they didn’t take warnings from consultants and precautionary measures resembling masks critically.

“… as a result of I do not wish to panic”

Woodward has loved legendary standing in American journalism since he and colleague Carl Bernstein performed a pivotal position within the Watergate scandal that price President Richard Nixon the job in 1974. His new guide “Rage” (for instance: anger) won’t seem till subsequent week. The broadcaster CNN reported on the guide prematurely and in addition printed quick audio recordings from the interviews.

Amongst different issues, you possibly can hear Trump saying after the introduction on March 19, “To be sincere with you, Bob”: “I at all times wished to downplay it. I nonetheless wish to downplay it as a result of I do not wish to panic. “

In a dialog on February seventh, Trump mentioned, based on the recordings: “That is lethal stuff.” Folks do not have to the touch contact surfaces to develop into contaminated: “You simply breathe in air, and that is how it’s transmitted.” The illness can be “deadlier” than the flu, which kills 25,000 to 30,000 People annually. “Who would have ever thought that, proper?” Remarked the President. In the meantime, at a press convention within the White Home on the finish of February, Trump spoke of the significance of washing your fingers usually and never touching each deal with – and that you need to deal with the illness in the identical method as you’d with the flu.

Trump’s spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany didn’t deny the authenticity of the recordings. On the similar time, nonetheless, she mentioned: “The President has by no means lied to the American public about Covid.” Nevertheless, it’s his job to make sure that the inhabitants stays calm. “The president by no means downplayed the virus. The president was calm. He was hopeful, ”mentioned McEnany. On the similar time, he took measures early on, resembling limiting entry from China.

In the meantime, Trump’s challenger within the White Home race, Joe Biden, attacked the president sharply. “He knew how lethal it was and intentionally downplayed it. Worse nonetheless, he lied to the American individuals. “Tens of hundreds of lives might have been saved if Trump had acted sooner, Biden mentioned.