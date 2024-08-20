The UANL Tigers They already have a new signing. Osvaldito Rodriguez He became a new feline player and is competing for a place on the left side of Veljko Paunovicone of the positions where they most needed reinforcement.
The 27-year-old arrives with the goal of freeing Jesus Angulo because of the left-handed profile; to give competition and rotation to a position that had been left unprotected, but where he could become a starter if his performance reaches its best version in León.
After traveling to Nuevo León to carry out his respective medical tests, the Osvi He expressed his feelings about reach the Tigers and immediately admitted that he was joining a very powerful team, so he showed his most humble face and said he was ready to contribute and learn.
“I really know the hierarchy of players that this institution, this team, has. I know the quality and at the end of the day it is always nice to come and compete, it is always good to add and learn from everyone who is there,” he said. Rodriguez just arriving at Monterrey.
“I know what it means to come, what it means to join Tigres, I know the commitment it takes to defend the shield, the institution.”
– Osvi Rodriguez
After showering the club with praise, he acknowledged the greatness of the hobby of Tigers and immediately called it the most passionate in Mexicoso he knows that much of the demand is also placed by the feline fans themselves.
“With the same fans, who are the most passionate fans in all of Mexico about the ‘Incomparable’. The truth is that it fills me with emotion and I am ready to give everything.”
– Osvi Rodriguez
With this addition, Osvaldo Rodríguez becomes only the third signing of the semester, after the goalkeeper, Fernando Tapia, and Joaquim Pereira, the latter with great credentials to become a reference for the defensive line, coming from Santos of Brazil.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Statements #Osvaldo #Rodriguez #Tigres #player
Leave a Reply