The red and white team were expected to take the win, however, they were not clear up front, with Armando Gonzalez failing to make the clearest chance to equalise. With this, the coach Fernando Gago He suffered another setback in the National Classicwith a record of five losses and one victory since his arrival.

It’s time to hear the statements from the protagonists of the National Classic:

“I think we were superior throughout the game. I think we were the ones who proposed, we wanted to play where we wanted to play, in the second half we suffered, we had control, we lacked definition, unfortunately it is not enough to deserve it, last game we generated less and scored more. Today we generated almost 15 and none went in”he declared.

“We must not exaggerate with the defeat. He is not so good when he scores goals nor so bad when he fails, he will continue working as always and we will have to continue with what we have worked on. The other day we scored five, it is a game, we have to work, we created goals, today we did not score, I repeat, in the previous game we created less and scored five goals; it is a game, that is how it usually happens. There are two totally different positions, one that thinks of the result not achieving what we wanted, you are left with impotence, anger, but that is the game, I understand football, when this is sustained, I think we will have more chance of winning than losing, that is what we are working on, the anger is because it happens in a Classic, but we will insist on what we are doing, we have a short week.”he concluded.

“I am very happy, of course, as you say, we needed it, we were going through a streak of not being able to score. Since I was a child I know that the Clásicos are for winning, thank God we were able to take the three points and today it is my turn to contribute with my first goal with this shield, the team I love. Glory to God. My family is in the stands, it is something that one dreams of since childhood.”she commented with tears in her eyes.

“I believe that in defeat and victory we must always be measured, enjoy a Clásico and think about the next match tomorrow. We know how demanding this club is. (The goal) was dedicated to God, glory to him, I dedicated it to my family, they have always been with me, in difficult times. I dedicated it to them and to my girlfriend. I love them very much.”responded to the questions and finally made it clear that “You can never give up a two-time champion”.

“We knew the importance of winning this country’s classic. We didn’t do it in the way or style that we like or are used to, but it was vital to get the victory against a Guadalajara that had been playing well. Today we found a way to win and that is what is important.”he acknowledged.

“We found defensive strength and that is a sign that we are improving. We adapted to Chivas’ offensive variations and it worked out well for us. We were not perfect, but we found a way to compete at a time when we do not have the confidence to play the way we like. When the fans support us in large numbers like today, the team becomes infected, comes out stronger and we gain confidence to get the result.”the helmsman concluded.

“The match against Cruz Azul did not have the result we expected, it was complicated. I am happy with what we experienced, we have been at zero for a long time. From now on, let this be a little push for what is to come because on the 25th we have Campeones Cup and Atlas, which is playing very well.”explained the national team member.

“Today had to be that push to go up because things weren’t going well. We got the result anyway, I hope the fans left happy. And there is still a lot to improve, but we needed a game like this to get the three points.”he added.