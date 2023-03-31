Today, Thursday, the medical team of Gemelli Hospital said that Pope Francis, who was transferred to the aforementioned hospital on Wednesday, suffers from “infectious bronchitis”, but he is receiving antibiotic treatment that allowed for a “clear improvement” in his health condition.
The team said, in a statement distributed by the Vatican, that the Pope, who is 86 years old, is receiving “antibiotic treatment that has led to the intended results,” explaining that he may be able to leave the hospital “in the coming days.”
In the same statement, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope had set aside the afternoon to “rest, pray and (perform) some errands.”
Earlier, Bruni reported that the pope “rested well overnight. His health condition is gradually improving and he is continuing his prescribed treatment.”
“This morning, after having breakfast, he read some newspapers and resumed work. Before lunch, he went to the chapel in the hospital, where he prayed and received Holy Communion,” he added.
A spokesman for the Pope said at the beginning that Francis was taken to hospital in the Italian capital, Rome, on Wednesday, to undergo previously scheduled examinations, but revealed in a later statement that in the previous days he had been suffering from “breathing difficulties.”
Bruni later explained that medical examinations “revealed the presence of a respiratory infection (not a Covid-19 infection), which will require a few days of medical treatment in the hospital.”
“I am moved by the many messages I have received in recent hours,” the Pope said in a message posted on Twitter, expressing his “gratitude” to all those praying for him.
