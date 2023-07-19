The statement of the head of the GUR of Ukraine Budanov about the explosion of a warehouse in the Crimea turned out to be fake

It turned out to be fake information that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, took responsibility for blowing up ammunition depots in Crimea. About it reported Telegram channel RBC-Ukraine.

Earlier, a number of Ukrainian media published information with his statement about the explosion. As it turned out, they referred to a fake channel that publishes posts on behalf of Budanov.

The released statement said that he was taking responsibility for blowing up the warehouses and thanked the locals for the information provided.

Reports of a fire at a training ground in the Kirovsky district of Crimea appeared early in the morning on July 19. According to a number of Telegram channels, the fire occurred in an ammunition depot. According to local residents, the first explosions were heard within a radius of five kilometers from the scene.