The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, issued a statement about the negative exploitation by some private sector companies of the advantages of the Nafes program, stressing that negative and wrong practices related to Emiratisation procedures that must be followed by private sector companies are firmly confronted.

The statement said, “The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has monitored some practices related to Emiratisation in the local labor market, such as some companies reducing the salaries offered to citizens who are candidates to work for them, given that the Nafes program provides them with several advantages, including salary support when they are hired.”

The statement added, “From this point of view, we affirm that the Ministry will not be lenient in applying the necessary procedures with any company that attempts to circumvent or exploit the Emiratisation policies and decisions, including the advantages of the “Nafes” program, and we will firmly confront the negative and wrong practices related to the Emiratisation procedures that must be followed by private sector companies.

The statement stated, “It should also be clarified that some of these negative practices, including those we mentioned related to exploiting the advantages of the “Nafes” program to reduce the salaries offered to citizens who are candidates to work for some private sector companies, are considered an explicit and flagrant violation of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the organization of labor relations, as It falls under the category of discrimination between people, which will affect job opportunities in the labor market.”

The statement called on citizens who are about to work, or who are currently working in the private sector, or members of society in general, to report any wrong practices related to Emiratisation in the labor market by contacting the Ministry’s call center 600590000, with the aim of strengthening control and raising the level of compliance.