Statement | International Court of Justice: Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories is illegal

Opinion|Israel’s decades-long occupation of the Palestinian territories is illegal, according to the International Court of Justice under the UN.

19.7. 22:22

of Israel The decades-long occupation of the Palestinian territories is illegal and must end as soon as possible, the UN’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) said on Friday.

It is a non-binding advisory opinion. In December 2022, the UN passed a resolution asking the court to issue an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories since 1967.

According to the ICJ, Israel is obliged to immediately stop the operation of all new settlements and to evacuate all residents of the settlements from the occupied lands.

Israel’s policies and practices, including the construction of new settlements and the maintenance of a wall between the territories, amount in practice to the annexation of large parts of the occupied territory to Israel, the ICJ said.

Palestinians presidential Mahmoud Abbas the office enthusiastically welcomed the ICJ’s decision. In a statement, the office described the decision as historic and called for Israel to be forced to implement it. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on the statement of the president’s office.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in turn said the ICJ had made a “false decision”.

According to Netanyahu, Jews are not occupiers in their own country.

“Not in our eternal capital, Jerusalem, nor in Judea and Samaria inherited from our ancestors,” Netanyahu said.

Judea and Samaria are the West Bank, which is the Palestinian territory occupied by Israel. Numerous Israeli settlements are located in the area, which are in violation of international law. About half a million Israelis live in the settlements.