A World Health Organization spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that droplets are a “secondary” way of transmitting monkeypox, stressing the need for additional research to better understand how the virus is transmitted.

The organization explains on its website that one of the possible ways is “being in close proximity to an infected person (talking or breathing) and thus being close to infectious respiratory particles.”

“If you’re talking to someone in close proximity, if you’re breathing into them, if you’re physically close to them, there’s a possibility that droplets can be transmitted to the other person, if you have sores,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said during a regular press conference in Geneva.

She stressed that “this is a secondary source” of transmission, adding that in any case “more research is needed to better understand how the virus is transmitted.”

According to the World Health Organization, the virus can also remain for a certain period on clothes… and surfaces that an infected person has touched.

The person who touches it could also be at risk of infection if they have cuts or scars or if they touch their eyes, nose, mouth or other mucous membranes before washing their hands.

WHO recommends cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects, as well as washing hands after touching surfaces or objects that may be contaminated.