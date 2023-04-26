The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center published a statement about the UAE project to explore the moon, “Explorer Rashid”, and the center confirmed that after the “iSpace” company announced the failure of the “Hakuto R” landing craft, we commend the great efforts made by ispace. mission partner, which has spared no effort to achieve a successful landing on the moon.

And “iSpace” confirmed that until 8:00 am Japan time (3 am UAE time), there was no communication between the “Hakuto R” lander and the mission control center, and thus it was confirmed that there was no possibility of achieving a successful landing on the moon. and contact the vehicle.

And the center continued: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has successfully achieved the goal of designing and developing the explorer. Launching it into lunar orbit is in itself a very important achievement, although the explorer Rashid and the other payloads on board the spacecraft did not achieve their missions on the planned approach.”

We thank the National Center for Space Studies – France, for their scientific and technical contribution throughout the mission period, and we also appreciate the contributions of all our local and international partners.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team has gained valuable scientific expertise and experience from this mission, which it will benefit from in achieving more achievements in the field of space exploration, especially after it is closer than ever to landing on the moon.”