The Jordanian army announced earlier today that 7 staff members from the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza City were injured while trying to treat Palestinian citizens, holding Israel responsible for providing protection for the hospital staff.

The official spokesman for the Jordanian army stated, “Seven staff members from the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza were wounded at the entrance to the hospital’s emergency department, while trying to treat Palestinian citizens who were injured during an Israeli bombing and were transferred there.”

The army stressed Israel’s responsibility to provide the necessary protection for the hospital and its staff.

The official spokesman for the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sufyan Al-Qudah, said, “Jordan condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli bombing in the vicinity of the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, which led to the injury of seven hospital staff while they were trying to treat Palestinian citizens who had been injured during Israel’s bombing and were transferred by Palestinian citizens to a department.” Emergency”.

He added, “Israel exposing the hospital and its staff to danger during its bombing of our Palestinian brothers is an unacceptable and condemnable crime and represents a clear violation of international law.”

He said: “The Jordanian government holds the Israeli occupation forces fully responsible for endangering the lives of Jordanian medical teams.”

He added, “The government is awaiting the results of the investigation initiated by the Armed Forces-Arab Army to take the necessary legal and political steps against this heinous crime.”