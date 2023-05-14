The competition match between FC Utrecht and RKC Waalwijk was played out on Saturday. Referee Ingmar Oostrom had stopped the game twice in line with the tightened rules of the KNVB after cups were thrown on the field.

According to the guidelines of the KNVB, a match will be permanently stopped in that case. Oostrom decided against this after consultation with the KNVB and the authorities. Mayor Sharon Dijksma of Utrecht wanted the remaining two minutes of injury time to be played out for safety reasons.

The captains Nick Viergever (FC Utrecht) and Michiel Kramer (RKC Waalwijk) had agreed that both teams, as a statement to the cup throwers, would no longer really play football. The ball went to keeper Etienne Vaessen of RKC after the kick-off and he kept the ball with him for the remaining time. When the injury time was completely over, Oostrom collected the ball from the goalkeeper and whistled for the end of the game.

Uncertainty on the field after the game has been stopped for the second time. © ANP



It went wrong both times in stadium Galgenwaard after a goal from Utrecht. When striker Anastasios Douvikas opened the score after an hour of play, fans of Utrecht threw several cups towards the field when celebrating the goal. Substitute Zakaria Labyad made it 2-0 in injury time. Also then a drinking cup ended up on the field.

KNVB: ‘Mayor of Utrecht has ‘overruled’ our rules The KNVB emphasizes that the match between FC Utrecht and RKC Waalwijk should have been stopped definitively. However, according to a KNVB spokesman, Mayor Sharon Dijksma of Utrecht has decided that the remaining two minutes of injury time should be played. “Our rules are clear: this should have been stopped definitively, despite the fact that there were only two minutes left to play,” said the association. “But the mayor can overrule this for reasons of her own and she has done that.”

The KNVB recently tightened the guidelines after several incidents in stadiums. When throwing objects on the field, the game is temporarily stopped. In case of a second offense, the duel will be permanently stopped according to the new guidelines. The latter did not happen in this case.

