The Foreign Ministry added in a statement that “Al-Burhan had formally expressed his agreement to the IGAD presidency to hold the meeting and was ready to leave for Djibouti on Wednesday evening, until the postponement of the meeting was announced this afternoon.”

She continued: “The Government of Sudan regrets the Rapid Support Forces' procrastination in seeking a voice of reason, and this is evident from their lack of response to attending tomorrow's meeting.”

She confirmed that coordination will be made again to hold the meeting next January.

Earlier, the spokesman for the Intergovernmental Development Organization (IGAD) stated that the organization is working to coordinate a meeting between the Sudanese army commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo “Hemedti.”

Sources revealed to Sky News Arabia on Tuesday that the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and Commander of the Sudanese Army, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, received an invitation to meet with the Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), in Djibouti, on Thursday.

The capital, Khartoum, and its neighboring cities have witnessed violent fighting between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces, since mid-April.