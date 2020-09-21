F.riedrich Merz is concerned that too many Germans could get used to a “life without work” because of the Corona crisis. “We have to be a little careful that we don’t all get used to the fact that we can live without work,” said the CDU politician, who wants to run for chairmanship of his office at the party congress in December, on Sunday evening of the Internet program “Bild live.” “. “We have to get back to work.”

Merz was particularly critical of the situation at the schools: “Too many teachers stay at home.” He supports the course of the Schleswig-Holstein Education Minister Karin Prien (CDU), who is very rigorous in ensuring that the teachers are not serious are ill, have to come to school. “We need the school system – it has to work, even in times of corona,” said Merz.

The former Union parliamentary group leader also criticized the extension of short-time work allowance decided by the CDU-led federal government. He fears that the regulation will keep employees in workplaces where they are actually no longer needed.

Lost view of normal earners

Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) reacted with sharp criticism of Merz’s statements: “This man either has no idea economically or is socially cynical – or both,” wrote Heil on Twitter. “With short-time working we secure millions of jobs in the Corona crisis and stabilize overall economic demand.”

Heil received support from the Left. Merz fears that the work ethic will collapse, wrote party chairman Bernd Riexinger in a tweet. He is not entirely wrong. The huge incomes in the top floors would “no longer be in proportion to real performance,” said Riexinger. “But Friedrich Merz has long since lost sight of the true performance of normal earners!”

Merz, Armin Laschet, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, and the foreign politician Norbert Röttgen have announced their candidacy to succeed CDU party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. The decision is to be made at the CDU federal party conference on December 4th in Stuttgart. In 2018 Merz had already run for the CDU chairmanship and just lost to Kramp-Karrenbauer.