The wife of the President of the Government, Begoña Gómezfaces his third statement before the judge this Wednesday starting at 10:00 a.m. Juan Carlos Peinado in the Plaza Castilla courts in just eight months. Gómez will be able to take advantage, as he did on the other two occasions, of his right not to testify. On this occasion, the wife of Pedro Sanchezwho will enter the courts through the garage, must appear before the judge after he is also charged with the crimes of misappropriation and intrusion. The first, for supposedly registering a software for the master’s degree he directed at the Complutense University; the second, for signing a technical document to tender the project when he did not appear to have sufficient qualifications. The far-right organization has called a demonstration near the Plaza Castilla courts. Make yourself heard.

