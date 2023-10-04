The Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi confirmed the continuation of its investigations into the incident of cats that were found dumped in the desert, indicating that it will take all administrative and legal measures to determine those responsible for this incident, which is inconsistent with human morals and cultural values. The department expressed its appreciation for the feelings of the public and volunteers in interacting with the incident, and called on them to continue cooperation and share any information they have about this incident, calling on the public to report any case related to animal welfare, by contacting the number: 800555. It stated that it had initiated investigations into the incident of the thrown cats. In the open, upon receiving the report, it will take all relevant administrative and legal measures, pledging that it will take the necessary measures to determine the reasons behind this inhumane act. The department pointed out that investigations are still ongoing in cooperation and coordination with the relevant authorities to determine those responsible for this act that is contrary to morals and human values. The Department of Municipalities and Transport added that it appreciates the feelings of the public and activists and appreciates the role of volunteers in interacting with this unfortunate incident, and calls on them to cooperate and communicate with it to share any information about the circumstances of this incident, which contributes to ensuring that these practices that conflict with the department’s approach to concern, care and welfare for animals are not repeated. . The department called on the public to report any abuse or neglect that exposes animals to danger, by contacting 800555.