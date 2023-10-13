SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Before leaving his house each day, Castillo Javier Police always made sure to bring the essentials. Hat. Briefcase. Birth certificate. But this last article did not prevent him from being detained and deported.

One night this summer, while grocery shopping, immigration authorities detained him. He took out the document that showed that he was born in the Dominican Republic. Still, he was sent to a detention center. Days later, Police, 21, was expelled to Haiti, a country he had never been to and which is so mired in gang violence that the United Nations this month approved a Kenyan-led security mission to help quell the riots. “I don’t know anyone in Haiti,” he said.

Police is one of approximately 130,000 descendants of Haitian immigrants who live in the Dominican Republic without citizenship despite being born there, human rights groups report. Many are essentially stateless, their status the result of a 10-year-old court order that ruled that children of undocumented immigrants have no right to citizenship. That has left many without health care, career opportunities or even high school diplomas. Now, human rights groups warn that they are being targeted for expulsion.

The repression occurs while The Government is trying to deal with the increase in Haitians crossing the border after the assassination of the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, in 2021, which unleashed a wave of incessant gang violence. The number of deportations skyrocketed last year, to more than 113,490. That figure is already set to double this year.

Human rights groups say they helped at least 800 people return last year. “They live in fear,” said María Bizenny Martínez, coordinator of the Sociocultural Movement of Haitian Workers, an advocacy group in the Dominican Republic. “Fear of being expelled. Fear of being left on the other side of the border without family, because it has happened.”

The expulsion of stateless Dominicans violates the Constitution, Martínez stated.

Almost all countries in North and South America have adopted the right to birthright citizenship without restrictions. But A 2010 constitutional amendment and 2013 ruling not only excluded children born in the Dominican Republic of undocumented immigrants from citizenship, but also ordered officials to audit birth records and withdraw citizenship from those who no longer they qualified.

Faced with international pressure, the Government introduced a program in 2014 that would allow some to regain citizenship if they had previously been registered as born in the Dominican Republic or if they began a new application process to naturalize. But many could not register or are still waiting for documents.

President Luis Abinader, who is seeking re-election next year, has said his immigration policies are necessary to guarantee the national security of the Dominican Republic.

The President has also said that the pressure should be on the international community to help Haiti rather than simply criticizing the nation on its doorstep. “There is no Dominican solution to the Haiti problem,” he said last month.

For people like Liliana Nuel, an aspiring nurse who lives in Sabana Grande de Boyá, politics means that even walking to work can be a struggle. When she was four months pregnant, she said, an immigration officer grabbed her as she headed to her internship at a hospital this year.

“They detained me because of racism, because of the color of my skin,” said Nuel, 29, adding that the agents clearly thought she was a migrant even though she was born in the Dominican Republic to Haitian parents. They only let her go when she showed them the nurse’s uniform she was carrying in her bag.

Police was not so lucky. After being detained in late July, he was dropped off in Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital. With the help of advocates, he spent two weeks in a hotel. The UN helped him get back across the border. However, he was detained and sent back to Haiti. The UN was again able to help him return home.

He says the Dominican Republic should provide stability for people like him. “We grew up in the Dominican Republic,” Police said. “These people were born and raised in the Dominican Republic, just like me.”

By: ZOLAN KANNO-YOUNGS and HOGLA ENECIA PÉREZ